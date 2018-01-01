Do not take Sildenafil (sildenafil citrate) if you:

take any medicines called nitrates, often prescribed for chest pain, or guanylate cyclase stimulators like Adempas (riociguat) for pulmonary hypertension. Your blood pressure could drop to an unsafe level

are allergic to sildenafil, as contained in Sildenafil and REVATIO, or any of the ingredients in Sildenafil Discuss your health with your doctor to ensure that you are healthy enough for sex. If you experience chest pain, dizziness, or nausea during sex, seek immediate medical help Sildenafil can cause serious side effects. Rarely reported side effects include:

an erection that will not go away (priapism). If you have an erection that lasts more than 4 hours, get medical help right away. If it is not treated right away, priapism can permanently damage your penis

sudden vision loss in one or both eyes. Sudden vision loss in one or both eyes can be a sign of a serious eye problem called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). Stop taking Sildenafil and call your healthcare provider right away if you have any sudden vision loss

sudden hearing decrease or hearing loss. Some people may also have ringing in their ears (tinnitus) or dizziness. If you have these symptoms, stop taking Sildenafil and contact a doctor right away Before you take Sildenafil, tell your healthcare provider if you:

have or have had heart problems such as a heart attack, irregular heartbeat, angina, chest pain, narrowing of the aortic valve, or heart failure

have had heart surgery within the last 6 months

have pulmonary hypertension

have had a stroke

have low blood pressure, or high blood pressure that is not controlled

have a deformed penis shape

have had an erection that lasted for more than 4 hours

have problems with your blood cells such as sickle cell anemia, multiple myeloma, or leukemia

have retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic (runs in families) eye disease

have ever had severe vision loss, including an eye problem called NAION

have bleeding problems

have or have had stomach ulcers

have liver problems

have kidney problems or are having kidney dialysis have any other medical conditions Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take , including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Sildenafil may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect the way Sildenafil works, causing side effects. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take any of the following:

medicines called nitrates

medicines called guanylate cyclase stimulators such as Adempas (riociguat)

medicines called alpha-blockers such as Hytrin (terazosin HCl), Flomax (tamsulosin HCl), Cardura (doxazosin mesylate), Minipress (prazosin HCl), Uroxatral (alfuzosin HCl), Jalyn (dutasteride and tamsulosin HCl), or Rapaflo (silodosin). Alpha-blockers are sometimes prescribed for prostate problems or high blood pressure. In some patients, the use of Sildenafil with alpha-blockers can lead to a drop in blood pressure or to fainting

medicines called HIV protease inhibitors, such as ritonavir (Norvir), indinavir sulfate (Crixivan), saquinavir (Fortovase or Invirase), or atazanavir sulfate (Reyataz)

some types of oral antifungal medicines, such as ketoconazole (Nizoral) and itraconazole (Sporanox)

some types of antibiotics, such as clarithromycin (Biaxin), telithromycin (Ketek), or erythromycin

other medicines that treat high blood pressure

other medicines or treatments for ED