Topical Tretinoin : Patient medication information

What do I need to tell my doctor before I apply this medication?

If you have an allergy to Tretinoin or any other part of this drug.

If you are allergic to any drugs like this one, any other drugs, foods, or other substances. Tell your doctor about the allergy and what signs you had, like rash; hives; itching; shortness of breath; wheezing; cough; swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat; or any other signs.

If you are taking any drugs that may make your skin more sensitive to light. There are many drugs that can do this. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you are not sure.

If you sunburn easily.

If you have sunburn or other skin problems, talk with your doctor.

If you are pregnant.

This is not a list of all drugs or health problems that interact with this drug.

Tell your doctor and pharmacist about all of your drugs (prescription or OTC, natural products, vitamins) and health problems. You must check to make sure that it is safe for you to take this drug with all of your drugs and health problems. Do not start, stop, or change the dose of any drug without checking with your doctor.

What are some things I need to know or do while I am using this medication?

Tell all of your health care providers that you use this medication. This includes your doctors, nurses, pharmacists and dentists.

It may take several weeks to see the full effects.

Do not use more than what your doctor told you to use. Do not use more often or longer than what you were told. Doing any of these things may raise the chance of very bad side effects.

Do not put on sunburned skin.

Do not put on cuts, scrapes, or damaged skin.

Practice good skin care and avoid the sun.

You may get sunburned more easily. Avoid sun, sunlamps, and tanning beds. Use sunscreen and wear clothing and eyewear that protects you from the sun.

Some weather conditions may irritate the skin.

Use of other skin products while using this drug may cause more irritation.

Talk with your doctor before you use other drugs or products on your skin.

You may use make­up unless your doctor has told you not to. If you will be using make­up, clean the area to be treated before putting this drug on.

This drug may cause harm if swallowed. If this drug is swallowed, call a doctor or poison control center right away.

This drug may cause harm to the unborn baby if you take it while you are pregnant. If you are pregnant or you get pregnant while taking this drug, call your doctor right away.

Tell your doctor if you are breast­feeding. You will need to talk about any risks to your baby.

What are some side effects that I need to call my doctor about right away?

WARNING/CAUTION: Even though it may be rare, some people may have very bad side effects when taking a drug. Tell your doctor or get medical help right away if you have any of the following signs or symptoms that may be related to a very bad side effect:

Signs of an allergic reaction, like rash; hives; itching; red, swollen, blistered, or peeling skin with or without fever; wheezing; tightness in the chest or throat; trouble breathing, swallowing, or talking; unusual hoarseness; or swelling of the mouth, face, lips, tongue, or throat.

Skin reaction that is very bad, bothers you, or does not go away.

What are some other side effects of this medication?

All drugs may cause side effects. However, many people have no side effects or only have minor side effects. Call your doctor or get medical help if any of these side effects or any other side effects bother you or do not go away:

Feeling of warmth.

Stinging.

Change in color of skin.

Some skin reactions may happen with this drug. These include dry skin, redness, swelling, blisters, and peeling. If these skin reactions happen, talk with your doctor. Your doctor may want you to stop using this drug for some time, change how much you use, or change how often you use this drug.

Instructions for application of this medication?

Use this medication as ordered by your doctor. Read all information given to you. Follow all instructions closely.

Do not take this medication by mouth. Use on your skin only. Keep out of your mouth, nose, and eyes (may burn).

If you get this medication in any of these areas, rinse well with water.

Follow how to use as you have been told by the doctor or read the package insert.

Put on at bedtime.

Wash your hands before and after use.

Wash affected skin and pat dry.

Wait 20 to 30 minutes before use.

Put a thin layer on the affected skin and rub in gently.

What do I do if I miss a dose?

Skip the missed dose and go back to your normal time.

Do not put on 2 doses or extra doses.

General medication facts

If your symptoms or health problems do not get better or if they become worse, call your doctor.

Do not share your medications with others and do not take anyone else's medications.

Keep a list of all your medications (prescription, natural products, vitamins, OTC) with you. Give this list to your doctor.

Talk with the doctor before starting any new medication, including prescription or OTC, natural products, or vitamins.

Some medications may have another patient information leaflet. If you have any questions about this medication, please talk with your doctor, nurse, pharmacist, or other health care provider.

